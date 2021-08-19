Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $238,665.40

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $238,665.40 and $5,917.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devery has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

