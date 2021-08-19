DeXe Price Tops $11.75 (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.75 or 0.00025144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $39.76 million and $6.95 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,995 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

