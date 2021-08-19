DFI.Money Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $149.73 million and $44.73 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $3,879.35 or 0.08480154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.93 or 0.00845815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00047208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00103808 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

