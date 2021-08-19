DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $42.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.88 million and the highest is $44.99 million. DHT reported sales of $117.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

