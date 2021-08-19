Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,641.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,641 ($47.57) and last traded at GBX 3,624.50 ($47.35), with a volume of 1691015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,626.50 ($47.38).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGE. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,512.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders purchased 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.