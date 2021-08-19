Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Cut by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 746,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.