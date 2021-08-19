Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $398.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

