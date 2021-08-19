Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

DLR traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

