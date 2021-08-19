Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $159.65 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.