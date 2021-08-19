Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

Shares of APPS traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.36.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

