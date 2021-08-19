Digitalcoin Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $389,405.30 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.56 or 0.06845115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.72 or 0.01404377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00374333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00560844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00341779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00315303 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,680,833 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

