DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $10.77 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $54,895.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.52 or 0.00563055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,225,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,293,495 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

