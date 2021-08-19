Digiwage Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $43,856.04 and $64.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

