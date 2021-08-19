Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

