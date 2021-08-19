Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $12.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $159.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,551. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

