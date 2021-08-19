Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 86,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.17. 44,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

