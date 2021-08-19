Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,744.18. 29,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,894. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,635.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock worth $277,681,237. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

