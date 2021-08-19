Dimecoin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $136.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00075721 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

