Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 753,900 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 277,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,770. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

