Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Insider Sells £352,205 in Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 251,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £352,205 ($460,158.09).

Alex Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Alex Baldock sold 314,521 shares of Dixons Carphone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £367,989.57 ($480,780.73).

LON DC traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.90 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 3,915,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 140.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.68. Dixons Carphone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.