DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $560,814.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.04 or 0.00862963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00106454 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

