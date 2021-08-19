Doc.com Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Doc.com Token

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 coins. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Doc.com Token is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

