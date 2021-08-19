Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 71,159 shares.The stock last traded at $77.03 and had previously closed at $76.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCBO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Docebo by 116.2% in the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Docebo by 21.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter worth $21,445,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth $16,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.