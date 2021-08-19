Doctors Coin Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $201.52 million and $4.80 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.