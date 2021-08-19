DODO Market Cap Hits $232.82 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $232.82 million and $136.05 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00872793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047690 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

