DOGGY Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $2.79 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,060,659,139 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

