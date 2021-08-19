Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DG opened at $231.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

