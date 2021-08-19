Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading Up 1.4%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.06 and last traded at $79.04. Approximately 6,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,569,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

