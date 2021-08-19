Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92. Domo has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 2.97.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

