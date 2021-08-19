Domtar (TSE:UFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.14

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$70.14 and last traded at C$70.12, with a volume of 2540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.50 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.55.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

