Don-key (DON) Price Tops $0.43

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Don-key has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $555,799.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00373896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,553,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

