DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE DASH traded down $9.57 on Thursday, hitting $182.06. 6,447,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.43. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.64.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock valued at $179,841,272 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $534,668,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.