Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.24.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

