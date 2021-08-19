Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 7,525 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,245. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

