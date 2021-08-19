Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.57. 5,757,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $451.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

