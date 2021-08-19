Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 7,651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,774. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

