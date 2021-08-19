Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.95. 805,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,226. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

