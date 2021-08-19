Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,823. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

