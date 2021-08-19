Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $374.54. 486,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.