Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

HD stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

