Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $104.88 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $104,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.58. 5,106,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

