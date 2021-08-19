Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.44. 1,124,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,237. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.70.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

