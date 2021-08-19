Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 431,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

