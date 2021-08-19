Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,152. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

