Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 258,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 279,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.01. 499,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,945. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

