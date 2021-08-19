Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of MLM traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,634. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

