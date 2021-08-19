Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 138,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

