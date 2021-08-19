Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $78.50 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AON worth $78,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.79. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.