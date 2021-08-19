Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 3.1% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $127,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.59. 7,312,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.35 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

