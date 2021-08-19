Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $3.02 Million in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 178,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.